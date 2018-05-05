Higher Flood Insurance Rates Delayed
Minot, ND - Higher flood insurance rates for people living the the Mouse River Valley in Minot have been delayed.
FEMA has been working on new flood zone maps that will trigger increases in rates for people required to have flood insurance.
Those increases were to have begun this summer.
But questions raised by city officials and engineers with the Mouse River Plan have caused FEMA to re-think the mapping, delaying its implementation.
Ryan Ackerman of the Souris River Joint Board says the result is some homes that were in the first FEMA maps will be removed.
He says the new maps won't be implemented until at least March of 2020.
It's springtime in North Dakota.
Friends and family of Casey Benning are gathering tonight, showing…
School social workers announce opening of pantry closet in Dickinson
Dickinson Public Schools is taking steps to make sure no child goes home hungry.
Healthcare Rally at the Courthouse
On this day last year, North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer voted for the American Health Care Act. It was meant to replace the Affordable Care Act.
N.D. Woman's 22-Year Battle With Lyme Disease
It's springtime in North Dakota. The time when humans and disease-carrying ticks all head outside. And when the two meet - there can be devastating results.