Higher Flood Insurance Rates Delayed

By: Jim Olson

Posted: May 04, 2018 09:48 PM CDT

Minot, ND - Higher flood insurance rates for people living the the Mouse River Valley in Minot have been delayed.

FEMA has been working on new flood zone maps that will trigger increases in rates for people required to have flood insurance.
Those increases were to have begun this summer.

But questions raised by city officials and engineers with the Mouse River Plan have caused FEMA to re-think the mapping, delaying its implementation.

Ryan Ackerman of the Souris River Joint Board says the result is some homes that were in the first FEMA maps will be removed.
He says the new maps won't be implemented until at least March of 2020.

