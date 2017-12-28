Hearing Delayed in Sex Case

Minot, ND - The preliminary hearing for a Berthold man accused of trying to use drugs and alcohol to buy sex from underage girls has been delayed.

53-year-old Steven Bloomquist was charged in October following an undercover investigation into human trafficking.



Bloomquist's attorney was granted a delay in today's hearing because of a delay in receiving evidence from the prosecution that she characterized as "paramount" to the case.



Bloomquist is currently free on bond - his preliminary hearing is likely to be held in early February.

