Hearing Delayed in Sex Case
Minot, ND - The preliminary hearing for a Berthold man accused of trying to use drugs and alcohol to buy sex from underage girls has been delayed.
53-year-old Steven Bloomquist was charged in October following an undercover investigation into human trafficking.
Bloomquist's attorney was granted a delay in today's hearing because of a delay in receiving evidence from the prosecution that she characterized as "paramount" to the case.
Bloomquist is currently free on bond - his preliminary hearing is likely to be held in early February.
