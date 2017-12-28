Hearing Delayed in Sex Case

By: Jim Olson

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 04:41 PM CST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 04:41 PM CST

Minot, ND - The preliminary hearing for a Berthold man accused of trying to use drugs and alcohol to buy sex from underage girls has been delayed.

53-year-old Steven Bloomquist was charged in October following an undercover investigation into human trafficking.
 

Bloomquist's attorney was granted a delay in today's hearing because of a delay in receiving evidence from the prosecution that she characterized as "paramount" to the case.
 

Bloomquist is currently free on bond - his preliminary hearing is likely to be held in early February.
 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected