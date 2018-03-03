Health care for your pet

Just like humans, pets are prone to getting into accidents or becoming sick.



"Things happen, accidents happen which usually incur some unexpected expenses," said insurance agent Miranda Schuler.



Schuler says that there's different pet insurance plans available for pet owners, some starting at less ten dollars a month.



"You can add on different types of coverage like the illness plan, those prices range based on animal, the age of the animal the breed, different breeds like that," said Schuler.



You can also add stuff like wellness which would cover preventative care.



"Vaccinations, teeth cleaning, and it's all like a reimbursement type service," said Schuler.



Investing in a plan like this has helped Patti Kurtz, who owns two dogs, Eleanor her five- year-old beagle and Goldberry her six-year-old Lab.



"We had a lab before this one who died of cancer and after that I made up my mind that I was going to get insurance for my next dog," said Kurtz.



and just recently her beagle Eleanor got sick, veterinarians think it's Epilepsy.





"The thing about Epilepsy is there's no way to diagnose for it they have to eliminate everything else,"



In just eight months, Eleanor's vet visits have added up to nearly 1,000 dollars but because of pet insurance Patti has only had to pay her monthly premium and deductible.



"Yeah it's a lot every month but if something happens and you don't have that then what are you going to do," said Kurtz.



It's small price to pay to assure you're doing what you can so that your furry friends live a long and healthy life.

