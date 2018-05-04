Friends, Relatives Rally For Cancer Victim
Sherwood, ND - Friends and family of Casey Benning are gathering tonight, showing support for the Bismarck woman, her husband, and four children.
Benning is battling cancer.
Volunteers were busy this afternoon, getting the Sherwood Legion Hall ready for tonight's supper and auction event.
It's being held in Sherwood because her husband hails from that small town near the Canadian border.
One of the organizers said the response has been amazing.
(Jared Engh, Benefit Organizer) "The initial goal is to raise some money for them and help out financially as much as we can, but I think even just when the see the community coming together like this, hopefully it lifts their spirits a little bit."
Casey Benning has had treatment in Rochester for her cancer and is now undergoing treatment in Bismarck.
