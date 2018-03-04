Firefighter Applicants Attempt Agility Exam

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Just over 40 men and women put both their mental and physical skills to the test for the firefighter exam.

The applicants had three minutes to complete a series of tasks mimicking real-life scenarios. Many firefighters agree that the most difficult part is dragging the 165lbs dummy across the floor then immediately climbing the staircase with a high rise pack. Only the top eight applicants across all three components of the test will be hired.

"I've never been involved in the Fire Department, ever, anywhere I've lived and I thought it would be a nice opportunity -you know- help the community," says Roland Sperbeck, Firefighter Applicant.

The applicants who do well enough on the written and physical exams will move on to the interview portion, which is worth 40% of their total score.