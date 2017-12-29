Financing Set For New Medical Complex

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Minot, ND - Construction is scheduled to begin in a few months on a new medical complex in southwest Minot.

Trinity Health announced today the financial pieces have fallen into place that allows bond sales

that will make the new hospital and clinic complex possible.

Trinity's president says it's a milestone in the turnaround and transformation of Trinity Health.

A Trinity vice president says getting the financing set is a big step toward a new facility.

(Randy Schwan, Trinity VP for Mission Integration) "It's a culmination of two years of planning and many months of a lot of hard work. But the reality is it's kind of a mile marker along the path and the real heavy lifting comes now."

That "heavy lifting" will begin, literally, in the spring with groundbreaking and construction beginning.

The new Trinity Health hospital and clinic should be open early in the year 2021.

