Farm Rescue helps local family

It hasn't been a typical spring on the Johansen farm, Jaime Johansen is is currently recovering from a kidney infection that had him in the hospital for five weeks.

"I had to be on dialysis and I was in terrible shape, I almost died," said Jaime Johansen.

It's only been a week since Johansen has returned home.

"I was in bad enough shape that I really didn't know what was going on," said Johansen.

"It was a really scary experience to watch him go through what he went through," said his wife Nikki Johansen.

And on top of it all the Johansens still had to manage things on their farm.



"We grow about everything, wheat and barley and peas and canola, oats, and cattle," said Johansen.

With the help of friends and family Mr.. Johansen is recuperating just fine.

"We just started calving when this happened and so many people come and took over without being asked-people that I don't even know," said Johansen.

That's when Farm Rescue was also called in..



"Today the guys are going to start seeding peas," said Johansen.

The five volunteers will work all day and into the night. They hope to give the Johansens a little peace of mind.

"Farmers really never care to have people help them - I mean it's not something that they really want but sometimes a crisis happens and they need that help," said volunteer Jerry Burau.



It's times like these that the Johansens are proud to live in North Dakota.

"Just great great people we have around --what a wonderful place to live," said Johansen.