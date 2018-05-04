Farm Rescue helps local family
It hasn't been a typical spring on the Johansen farm, Jaime Johansen is is currently recovering from a kidney infection that had him in the hospital for five weeks.
"I had to be on dialysis and I was in terrible shape, I almost died," said Jaime Johansen.
It's only been a week since Johansen has returned home.
"I was in bad enough shape that I really didn't know what was going on," said Johansen.
"It was a really scary experience to watch him go through what he went through," said his wife Nikki Johansen.
And on top of it all the Johansens still had to manage things on their farm.
"We grow about everything, wheat and barley and peas and canola, oats, and cattle," said Johansen.
With the help of friends and family Mr.. Johansen is recuperating just fine.
"We just started calving when this happened and so many people come and took over without being asked-people that I don't even know," said Johansen.
That's when Farm Rescue was also called in..
"Today the guys are going to start seeding peas," said Johansen.
The five volunteers will work all day and into the night. They hope to give the Johansens a little peace of mind.
"Farmers really never care to have people help them - I mean it's not something that they really want but sometimes a crisis happens and they need that help," said volunteer Jerry Burau.
It's times like these that the Johansens are proud to live in North Dakota.
"Just great great people we have around --what a wonderful place to live," said Johansen.
More Stories
-
Higher flood insurance rates for people living the the Mouse River…
-
It's springtime in North Dakota.
The time when humans and…
-
Friends and family of Casey Benning are gathering tonight, showing…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
School social workers announce opening of pantry closet in Dickinson
Dickinson Public Schools is taking steps to make sure no child goes home hungry.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Higher Flood Insurance Rates Delayed
Higher flood insurance rates for people living the the Mouse River Valley in Minot have been delayed.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Healthcare Rally at the Courthouse
On this day last year, North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer voted for the American Health Care Act. It was meant to replace the Affordable Care Act.Read More »
-
N.D. Woman's 22-Year Battle With Lyme Disease
It's springtime in North Dakota. The time when humans and disease-carrying ticks all head outside. And when the two meet - there can be devastating results.Read More »