Dr Seuss Celebrated All Weekend Long

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local libraries are continuing the celebration of Dr. Seuss' birthday across the whole weekend.

Families were immersed into the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss with activities and snacks. Each activity corresponded to a familiar tale, bringing many of his books to life. The kids traveled everywhere from Mulberry Street to Whoville to practice their reading. Once the children needed a break, they could sit down and enjoy the cartoon adaptation of the classic books.

"He's a fun guy, because he likes -because he's like a Grinch and the doctor -and like, Cat in the Hat and those are my favorite movies," says Haley Johnston.

Last Friday would have been Dr. Seuss' 114th birthday.