Dr Seuss Celebrated All Weekend Long
Local libraries are continuing the celebration of Dr. Seuss' birthday across the whole weekend.
Families were immersed into the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss with activities and snacks. Each activity corresponded to a familiar tale, bringing many of his books to life. The kids traveled everywhere from Mulberry Street to Whoville to practice their reading. Once the children needed a break, they could sit down and enjoy the cartoon adaptation of the classic books.
"He's a fun guy, because he likes -because he's like a Grinch and the doctor -and like, Cat in the Hat and those are my favorite movies," says Haley Johnston.
Last Friday would have been Dr. Seuss' 114th birthday.
More Stories
-
Snow continues to spread through the state and intensify leaving over…
-
Local Class B basketball teams will have to wait an extra day to get…
-
Don't Miss
-
Want to be a KX Weather Kid?
We are looking for KX Weather Kids!Read More »
-
KX Gives Back
KX Gives BackRead More »
-
Visit the 2018 KX Sport Show
2018 KX Sport ShowRead More »
-
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.