Deputy Responds to Firing

Minot, ND -

A deputy fired by the Ward County sheriff this week set off panic alarms in a county office by his actions toward a department head.

That's what Sheriff Bob Barnard says about Tim Poston, who was fired from the department this week.

Jim Olson reports on the termination of the deputy who has been making allegations against the sheriff's department and others in county government in recent months.

In the termination letter from Sheriff Bob Barnard to Tim Poston, the sheriff says following this meeting, where the county personnel committee denied Poston's request to be reinstated in the sheriff's department, Poston, "followed and badgered the HR director in such as fashion as to alarm her co-workers so that they felt it necessary to activate their panic alarms, triggering the response of law enforcement." The sheriff, on advice from the county's attorney, declined an on-camera interview about the situation. Poston told me the sheriff was exaggerating.

(Tim Poston, Former Ward County Deputy) "From my perspective there was nothing that warranted law enforcement's attendance and I also did not see law enforcement's attandance."

The sheriff also says Poston has frequently been unprofessional and insubordinate. He says the former deputy's behavior caused three department heads to ask the sheriff to tell Poston to leave their employees alone. Barnard says Poston has conducted himself in a manner unbecoming a law enforcement officer, including through his driving and in statements and actions in front of the county commission. Poston says his firing does not put an end to the situation, as far as he's concerned.

(Tim Poston, Former Ward County Deputy) "The big thing here is I want to get everything set straight for my fellow employees. They've been dealing with some of this longer than I have and they feel like they can't get any resolution from their supervisors, not just within the sheriff's department but other departments within Ward County."

The sheriff says Poston's conduct has hurt public confidence in the department and hurt the morale of county workers while hurting the sheriff's department's efficiency. Poston's termination was effective Wednesday. Jim Olson, KX News.

Poston says he'll file a grievance regarding how he was fired and if that's not successful, he'll begin litigation against Ward County.

