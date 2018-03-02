Crop Insurance Deadline Nearing

Minot, ND - The past 12 months have been dry in western North Dakota.

Precipitation measured by the National Weather Service shows Bismarck almost 5 inches short since March First a year ago, Dickinson more than 5-and-a-half inches below average, and Minot nearly ten inches short on moisture.

And with a new farming season about to start, that dry trend causes concern about the 2018 crop.

Jim Olson reports.

(Steve Beck, Ward County Farmer) 24:00 "It was a bust year last year."

And for Steve Beck, this year is showing no signs of reversing that trend.

(Steve Beck, Ward County Farmer) 22:50 "I am concerned. We're well below our normal precip for last year. Very little snowfall. So going in we're going to be well short of what we normally seed into. We're really going to need some good spring rains to get the crop up."

That's why he's spending plenty of time figuring out what to plant - and how much insurance to have on those crops to make sure that, if 2018 is also a bust, he'll be covered.

(Steve Beck, Ward County Farmer) 21:05 "Farmers are basically optimists and can look at a piece of land and see the potential for raising a crop on that land. But this year you really need to look at your insurance guarantees to see what crop would pay the most should you have a failure."

(James Childress, Childress Crop Insurance) 39:10 "Last year we entered into a drought period and this year, projections are not looking good so it's important to make sure you have an appropriate coverage level."

James Childress sells crop insurance in the Towner area and says it's a busy time because farmers must buy crop insurance by March 15th to have this year's crop insured through the farm program.

(James Childress, Childress Crop Insurance) 39:30 "This may be a year where guys are looking to increase their coverage, enterprise units have gotten to be popular where take all your units and throw them together at loss time. This may be a year where guys want to examine whether that is in their best interest. Guys that have payments to make - you want to make sure you protect your investments."

(Becky Braaten, Farm Credit Services) 29:00 "ND has almost 100% participation in crop insurance."

Becky Braaten of Farm Credit Services says crop insurance in the current farm bill has been critical the past few years.

(Becky Braaten, Farm Credit Services) 26:40 "One thing the 2014 Farm Bill did was solidify crop insurance into the program. Just saying we want insurance to be there and want crop insurance to have a strong role in protecting our farmers."

And for Steve Beck with fields nearly devoid of snow, that protection could prove especially important in 2018. Although he wouldn't mind not needing it at all.

(Steve Beck, Ward County Farmer) 24:20 "A little snow and rain would sure help."

Jim Olson, KX News.

The crop insurance deadline in two weeks from today.

