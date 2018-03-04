Conference Raises Awareness of Traumatic Brain Injury

There is a silent epidemic impacting over 13,000 North Dakotans. Each March, the silence is broken with Brain Injury Awareness month.

Minot State's Communication Disorders department teamed up with the North Dakota Brain Injury Network to co-host a concussion and Traumatic Brain Injury conference and bring attention to the problems.

Between 15% and 20% of people with a Traumatic Brain Injury will have long term disabilities. This includes having difficulty with speech.

"Communication is the key to everything. That's what separates us from all other animal kingdoms and so if we're able to communicate with one another, that's very important. You lose that skill, that can be very detrimental to how you function with society," says Tayler Peoples, MSU Communication Disorders Grad Student.

Peoples is studying to be a Speech Language Pathologist.

"We don't really look at major causes of TBI and how that can affect the holistic person, because we're more worried about how we're going to treat those symptoms and less about what the symptoms actually mean," says Peoples.

The Concussion and TBI conference provided an opportunity for her, and others, to learn exactly that.

"The purpose, today, is to provide education and bring awareness to brain injury in our communities and to -particularly for the individuals in this community- to understand those with brain injury around them and to help them as professionals working with it, moving forward," says Rebecca Quinn, ND Brain Injury Network Director.

In her presentation, Quinn says that the number one cause of the injury is due to falls, leading at 35%. TBI from contact sports and traffic accidents each account for another 17% for all injuries.

For some, there are no outward signs of injury, so many go unreported. They hope to bring awareness by unmasking TBI.

"Those are masks that were completed by over 75 individuals across North Dakota to represent their brain injury," says Quinn.

Giving a voice to those living with TBI. The masks will be on display for the next two weeks in Minot State's Memorial Hall.

The conference also featured a panel of individuals living with TBI to answer questions about their lives.