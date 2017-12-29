Caring for the Dakotas: Dakota Hope Clinic

Minot, ND - All services at Dakota Hope Clinic are free and confidential.

Director of Development, Tim Knutson, said clients can get answers to questions about pregnancy, abortion, STD, adopting and parenting and that the biggest thing is that the staff is free to help and free of judgment.



As a non-profit, Dakota Hope Clinic also has an 'educate and earn' program where clients who seek help through the clinic can earn points and use those to shop in the 'baby boutique' at the clinic.

Dakota hope is located at 315 South Main Street -- the Main Medical Building in Minot -- in suite 205.



Their next fundraising event will Giving Hearts Day on February 9th. You can find more information on the Facebook page.

For general information on the clinic, visit its website.