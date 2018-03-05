Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

With the winter storm approaching, you can never be too prepared.

"We're just going to stock up on some stuff because we don't know how long -you know- the storm is going to last. Hopefully, just for a day but it sounds like its going to be longer," says Bobbie Kowitz, shopper.

Local grocery stores see large crowds looking to pick up extra food -- just in case.

"Whenever we hear that there's a storm coming, it's almost like a holiday at the grocery store, and so we prepare to have all of the essentials on hand," says Craig Heupel, Marketplace Store Manager.

It's all hands on deck to make sure everything is running smoothly.

"We'll add to our schedule, make sure that -we want to have every check stand going, so there's no waiting," says Heupel.

Despite the outlook, people are staying positive.

"We haven't had any big snow since last year, so I think it'd be kind of fun -I guess- for a little while, as long as it melts off fast," says Jason Sorum, Shopper.

"Now we do get snowstorms, it's going to be short lived. I mean, probably 30 days, 40 at the most, if that even, you know? You can see spring coming," Charlie Keller Jr., shopper.

"Although stocking up for a storm is important, it is left to towing companies to help those who venture out in severe conditions.

"Make sure our trucks are up and standing and ready to go and there and make sure our straps are all in our trucks and up to order," says Gene Cook, R&J's Tow Truck Driver.

And if you see a tow truck at work, make sure to give them space.

"It's just best to move over in the other lane, give us a little room -you know- and let us work. Slow down a little bit, when you're going by us, because we all got families we want to go home to," says Cook.

Prepared for the worst, but hoping for the best.