Business Beat: The Pursuit

By: Alexus Arthur

Posted: Mar 02, 2018 02:09 PM CST

Updated: Mar 02, 2018 02:12 PM CST

A church that once was preaching somewhere new every week finally is preaching from one location.

The Pursuit Church in Minot has a place to call home and the new building has a little something for everyone.

The congregation area has a large stage up front and seats for six-hundred people.

There are multiple rooms for pre-schoolers, elementary kids, and teens to learn about faith.

Leading Pastor, Tom Foisy says it doesn't matter your age or where you are with faith; This space is made to be comfortable for anyone who wants to learn.

"We have a rockin band and our messages are very down to earth and common language for everyone to understand," said Tom Foisy, The Pursuit Lead Pastor.

The Pursuit's grand opening is on Sunday.

