Business Beat: The Pursuit

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A church that once was preaching somewhere new every week finally is preaching from one location.

The Pursuit Church in Minot has a place to call home and the new building has a little something for everyone.

The congregation area has a large stage up front and seats for six-hundred people.

There are multiple rooms for pre-schoolers, elementary kids, and teens to learn about faith.

Leading Pastor, Tom Foisy says it doesn't matter your age or where you are with faith; This space is made to be comfortable for anyone who wants to learn.

"We have a rockin band and our messages are very down to earth and common language for everyone to understand," said Tom Foisy, The Pursuit Lead Pastor.