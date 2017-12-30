Business Beat: Fireflour, Sudu Wok, Sone Spa

Out with the old and in with the new.

Two places that once stood as a businesses closed and tasty places are moving in.

The owner of the ever-popular pizza place, Fireflour, is expanding on to another adventure right down the block.

The space that once held the boutique One World in downtown Bismarck will soon be transformed into a new restaurant.

The concept is Italian and will feature a deli, coffee, and a wine bar for people to come in and enjoy. It could open as soon as this spring.

For years, a motel stood at this location on Broadway in Minot.

The Hillcrest Motel was torn dow and now it's being replaced with a new restaurant known as Sudu Wok.

It's an Asian influenced cuisine that allows you to make your stir fry dish the way you want it.

Sudu Wok has plans to start stirring things up in the upcoming year.



Many of us are constantly on the move and sometimes all we need is to give our bodies a break.

Sone Spa in Minot is making it easier to relax and rejuvenate.

The spa offers a variety of therapies includes massages, bath rituals inspired by Cleopatra, and an infrared sauna.

It also offers halo therapy which is a salt room.

This therapy helps with a variety of respiratory conditions including asthma, colds, or allergies.

"We live in an area or a world that's full of pollution so you can definitely detox here," said Danerys Sarines, Owner/Massage Therapist

Sone Spa is by appointment only.

http://www.fireflourpizza.com

Sudu Wok: http://www.suduwok.com

Sone Spa: https://www.sonespa.com/