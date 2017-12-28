Bond Reduced in Attempted Murder Case
Minot, ND - Bond has been reduced for a Minot man accused of attempted murder and three other felonies in connection with a burglary and home invasion where one man was left paralyzed.
Judge Richard Hagar lowered bond for Javontez Barnes from one million dollars to $250,000.
His attorney asked that bond be set at 20-thousand dollars, saying Barnes had been jailed since the incident in January. But the state argued Barnes is right where he should be and would be a danger to the public if released.
A trial has been scheduled for late March in the case.
