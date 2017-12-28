Bond Reduced in Attempted Murder Case

By: Jim Olson

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 10:22 AM CST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 10:22 AM CST

Minot, ND - Bond has been reduced for a Minot man accused of attempted murder and three other felonies in connection with a burglary and home invasion where one man was left paralyzed.

Judge Richard Hagar lowered bond for Javontez Barnes from one million dollars to $250,000.

His attorney asked that bond be set at 20-thousand dollars, saying Barnes had been jailed since the incident in January. But the state argued Barnes is right where he should be and would be a danger to the public if released.

A trial has been scheduled for late March in the case.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected