Baby Bison Is Born At The Zoo
A new baby bison has joined the Roosevelt Park Zoo family.
Cindy was born five days ago and she never strays too far away from her mom.
On average, a baby bison will learn how to walk within fifteen to twenty minutes and Cindy was no exception.
The North Trail Keeper says that Cindy got her name after a beloved employee at the zoo.
"Also, just for conservation for bison; Whenever we have a new animal that's being born we're building up our population so we always want to celebrate that," said Ryan Pederson, North Trail Keeper.
There is another bison that is pregnant at the zoo.
They are expecting another baby within the next couple of weeks.
More Stories
-
Higher flood insurance rates for people living the the Mouse River…
-
It's springtime in North Dakota.
The time when humans and…
-
Friends and family of Casey Benning are gathering tonight, showing…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
School social workers announce opening of pantry closet in Dickinson
Dickinson Public Schools is taking steps to make sure no child goes home hungry.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Higher Flood Insurance Rates Delayed
Higher flood insurance rates for people living the the Mouse River Valley in Minot have been delayed.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Healthcare Rally at the Courthouse
On this day last year, North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer voted for the American Health Care Act. It was meant to replace the Affordable Care Act.Read More »
-
N.D. Woman's 22-Year Battle With Lyme Disease
It's springtime in North Dakota. The time when humans and disease-carrying ticks all head outside. And when the two meet - there can be devastating results.Read More »