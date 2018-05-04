Baby Bison Is Born At The Zoo

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A new baby bison has joined the Roosevelt Park Zoo family.

Cindy was born five days ago and she never strays too far away from her mom.

On average, a baby bison will learn how to walk within fifteen to twenty minutes and Cindy was no exception.

The North Trail Keeper says that Cindy got her name after a beloved employee at the zoo.

"Also, just for conservation for bison; Whenever we have a new animal that's being born we're building up our population so we always want to celebrate that," said Ryan Pederson, North Trail Keeper.

There is another bison that is pregnant at the zoo.