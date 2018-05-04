Minot News

Baby Bison Is Born At The Zoo

By: Alexus Arthur

Posted: May 04, 2018 12:00 PM CDT

Updated: May 04, 2018 12:00 PM CDT

A new baby bison has joined the Roosevelt Park Zoo family.

Cindy was born five days ago and she never strays too far away from her mom.

On average, a baby bison will learn how to walk within fifteen to twenty minutes and Cindy was no exception.

The North Trail Keeper says that Cindy got her name after a beloved employee at the zoo.

"Also, just for conservation for bison; Whenever we have a new animal that's being born we're building up our population so we always want to celebrate that," said Ryan Pederson, North Trail Keeper.

There is another bison that is pregnant at the zoo.

They are expecting another baby within the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected