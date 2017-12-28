A look back: how the cold weather caught our attention

Minot, ND - Back in January of 2017, it was just about as cold then as it is right now.



The difference was several feet of snow.



That meant a lot of cleaning up to do, especially on the roof tops of homes and businesses.



South Prairie rancher, Eli Waddington, who helped remove snow from the Sleep Inn roof said, "The snow is too hard on most spots to use a snow blower or anything. Plus if you're blowing the snow, it could land on somebody's head down below walking. If you take it to the edge and shovel it out, you know exactly where you're going with it."



So Waddington thought, why not use his miniature mules Zach and Zeke?



That's right, two donkeys went right through the lobby, just like any guest at the Sleep Inn, and got to work up on the roof.



They helped pull the snow to the edge to make for a very safe and efficient snow removal.



These guys weren't the only farm animals that deserved recognition for baring the cold.



Just two months later in March, I went to Des Lacs where calves were dropping post-blizzard and in sub zero temperatures.



That day, we learned even the cows don't like the cold.



"They're built to handle it, they really are, they can take it. I mean, I'm sure they'd rather be in the barn when they're doing it," rancher, John Schaefer said.



"We did have one calf get born outside and he froze its ears a little bit. But it's a long ways from it's heart, it's not going to kill him but you'd just rather not have that happen obviously."



Schaefer said that calving used to start in January, but he pushed it back to March to beat the cold, but that can only do so much.



He said he had to use three times the hay as he normally would to keep their bedding nice and warm, and that he did have to tend to them quite often to make sure the cold didn't affect their nursing.



Although this sort of weather may not come as a surprise in North Dakota, both of these stories are things you just don't see every day.