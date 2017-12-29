Institute for Trafficked, Exploited & Missing Persons joins in on Lone Bear search

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Institute for Trafficked, Exploited, & Missing Persons (ITEMP) is now involved in the search for Olivia Lone Bear.

Lone Bear is a missing indigenous mother of five who was last seen in late October.

There is also a $21,000, one-time, non-incremental reward, for information leading to Lone Bear's safe return home or for information leading to the arrest and conviction of someone who may have harmed her.

If foul play is found to be involved in the disappearance of Lone Bear, ITEMP will offer an additional $5,000 will be offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or person responsible.

“ITEMP possesses very useful insight and knowledge that that will aid in our search efforts. We are thankful to Mr. Atkinson and ITEMP for the kindness extended to us. We certainly support their work and appreciate them supporting ours,” said Matthew Lone Bear, Olivia Lone Bear’s brother

Searching are still scouring the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation daily to find Lone Bear. The reservation is nearly 1 million acres in size.