Swanson and West had a history of violence in Bowman

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Chase Swanson and Madison West are looking at life in prison in the murder of Nicholas Johnson,

and the residents of Bowman are doing they're best to move on since their conviction last week.

The Bowman Police Department said since 2012, the police department reported a total of 25 incidents with Swanson and West.

Unfortunately, it all came crashing down in a Bowman motel room in 2016.

"It was just a matter of time before things came to a head, and unfortunately Mr. Johnson was the recipient of their behavior," said Charles Headley, Bowman Police Chief.



The Bowman police department said the 2016 homicide was its first since 2008