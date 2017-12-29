Stark County residents look to celebrate New Years with a bang

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Burn Ban caused some firework shows to be canceled this Summer, but some Stark County residents are now planning their fireworks for a New Years celebration.

"Yeah, definitely. Its been pretty steady today. We just opened today for the first time at noon," said Shawn Brannan of Memory Fireworks in Stark County.

Memory Fireworks said their sales were down about 20 percent over the Summer due to the Burn Ban, but now that Winter is here people are looking to buy fireworks like its the Fourth of July.

However, the Dickinson Fire Department is advising people that fireworks are illegal within city limits, even though the current fire index rating is low in the Stark County area.

"Chances of them (fireworks) starting something on fire are just as good as anytime, whether its Summer or Winter," said Mark Selle, Fire Marshal DFD.

The Dickinson Fire Department also said that someone can be fined up to a $1,000 for igniting fireworks in city limits