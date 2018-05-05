School social workers announce opening of pantry closet in Dickinson

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dickinson Public Schools is taking steps to make sure no child goes home hungry.

On Friday the social workers of Dickinson Public Schools invited the public to view their new school pantry closet.

It is currently stocked up with canned foods, boxed snacks, and baby food.

The pantry will also be providing families in need with clothes like pants, shirts, jackets and sneakers.

Their is currently no cap on how much families can take, and Bethanie Krieg, Dickinson Public Schools social worker said they have future plans to put in a refrigerator filled with milk, eggs and bread.

Krieg said many of items such as food were donated by the public, and some of the clothes were lost and find items in the schools that were never claimed.

They also have future plans to work with local grocery stores on food donations, so the pantry can stay fully stocked.

"We just see a lot of needs in the school as far as clothes, food, and shoes. Kids often come to school hungry, or shoes that are really, really worn," said Krieg.

The pantry closet is located on the 2nd floor at the Hagen Building in Dickinson.

It's open Tuesday afternoons and Friday mornings.