Red Cross assists families displaced after fire
The Red Cross is providing assistance to three families in Dickinson who are displaced after a fire.
Wednesday morning a fire broke out in a six unit condo building along Sims Street in Dickinson.
A Red Cross official said the families are currently receiving financial service to help cover the cost of emergency lodging, clothing, and food.
An official from the Dickinson Fire Department said the units have extensive roof and water damage, and the structure could be a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it is believed to be accidental.
