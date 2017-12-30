New Years Eve skating party is a family event

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you want to spend New Years Eve as a family, here's an idea for you.

Dickinson Parks and Recreation will be hosting its annual New Year's Eve Ice Skating Party at the West River Ice Center.

The event has been a staple in the community for more than 20 years.

It use to be held in the evening, but it was moved to early in the day (1pm to 4pm), so it could be more of a family event.

Families can skate for free on two rinks, and kids seem to enjoy the ice skating party.

"Its a chance for families to come out and do some afternoon skating, listening to music, and an opportunity win some great door prizes," said Alissa Karsky, Program Supervisor for Dickinson Parks and Recreation.

Dickinson Parks and Recreation said that more than 400 people attended the event last year.