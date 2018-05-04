Medora elementary student wins "Doodle 4 Google" competition for North Dakota

Today Google announced the North Dakota winner for the "Doodle 4 Google" design competition.

Third grade student Connor Honeyman of DeMores Elementary School in Medora beat the odds and is the North Dakota Winner.

For his submission, he drew a big yellow school bus, with Google spelled out in the middle of it.

The drawing is called the"School Bus Camp".

"I was like okay there are so many people that are doing this. How am I going to win this? There isn't any chance, " said Connor.

He was announced the winner during a ceremony at the Medora Community Center.

"I was like O-my - gosh . . . what is happening, " said Connor.

This is Google's tenth year in a row holding the competition, and more than 200,000 students nationwide submitted drawings.

"Conner is a great example of student imagination, and it is really inspiring to see the creativity of these students, and the way they interpret the prompt," said Tim Anderson, Content Marketing for Google

This year's theme for the competition was "What Inspires Me".

"His inspiration was field trips," said Markie Toso, Connor's teacher.

Connor said he enjoys riding the bus and having fun with other kids during field trips.

His father, Dustin Honeyman, drives a bus and often takes Connor with him.

He jokingly said he might of been his son's inspiration, but Connor didn't tell him he was.

Connor will join 53 state and territory winners.

From there five national finalist will be chosen from different age groups: Early and mid -elementary, middle school, 9th to 10th grade high school, and 11th to 12th grade high school.

After that a winner will be chosen and their artwork will be featured on Google's homepage for one day.

"I have never been on the internet. I have barely even been in the newspaper, so this would be awesome, " said Connor.

His mother, Erika Honeyman, was shocked by the "magnitude" of the competition, and " How big it was".

Even though Connor won, the young artist sill isn't quite happy with his drawing. .

"I wanted . . a window there (near the front of the bus), but i didn't have enough time."

For winning the state of North Dakota, Connor was presented with a Google Chromebook, which he said he will celebrate on when he gets home.

Google will be posting all 53 pieces of artwork on an online gallery: doodle4google.com

Voting opens May 7 at 11 a.m. Central time and closes May 19 at 2 a.m. Central time.

The winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, and his or her school or nonprofit organization will receive a $50,000 technology package and other prizes.

The other four finalist will receive $5,000 scholarships.