Killdeer police department gets grant to upgrade communications system

The Killdeer Police Department received some much needed help to upgrade its communications system.

The department got a $3,000 check from the Farm Credit Services Rural Community Grant Fund.

With the money the department was able to buy a new portable radio unit.

The department said the old one was more than 10 years old and out -of -date.

"A lot of these radios the batteries are failing half way through their shifts. You hit the button and all you get is a screech through them. We need to get these replaced for safety. If one of the officers was being attacked this is their main source of communication," said Eric Braathen, Killdeer Police Chief.

The check covered most of the cost for the communications system, which was around $4,5000, with rest covered by the departments budget.