Fitness facility lowers rates to increase membership in rural community

The Killdeer Aquatics and Wellness Center is a great place to warm up on a cold Winter day.

"They have really nice equipment here for the size of it, and its clean. The staff is really nice. It's just a nice place to come to," said Justin Brewer, Killdeer resident.

The gyms has about 250 members, and it's really the only place to go in town during the Winter time.

"I'd probably be driving to Dickinson everyday. Which is like an hour roundtrip," said Erik Kline, Killdeer resident.

Hoever, the gym's membership hasn't grown since it opened in 2016.

"We have a lot of transient oil field workers, so sometimes they are just here for three months," said Hannah Braathen, KAWC Facility Manager.

To increase membership the Killdeer Aquatics and Wellness Center cut prices by 10 to 15 - percent, and they hope that it will get membership to more than 300 people.

The facility is also offering some fun activities for children

"We have swim lessons and dance lessons for kids," said Braathen.

Rates for Children go for $40 a month, and adults are $45, along with some family plans, and Brewer said the new rates seem to be working



"It's amazing the amount of new faces I've seen cause of the price drop".

Starting in mid January the Center will be hosting fitness challenges