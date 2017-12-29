Family loses home in fire

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A family is displaced in the Dickinson area after a house fire took their home.

The fire started late Wednesday night, and the Dickinson Fire Department battled the blaze into the early hours on Thursday.

Twenty -six firefighters responded to the scene in below zero temperatures and faced problems with equipment freezing up.

The department believes the cause of the fire was combustible materials being too close to a hot water heater in the basement.

No one was injured in the fire, and the family is currently getting assistance form the American Red Cross.

"We kinda cater to their needs. Some people require a place to stay. Some people require food clothing and shelter. We have mental care, spiritual care. We have a lot of different resources to help them through this tragedy and transition," said Rob Stotz, Exec. Dir. American Red Cross of Western North Dakota.

The American Red Cross said anyone interested in helping the family can visit their website and make a donation: http://www.redcross.org/