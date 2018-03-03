Early calving is hard work in the wintertime

Steve Brooks and his family have some deep roots in the Bowman area.

"In 1904 my great, great grandfather homesteaded in this area, " said Steve Brooks, Brooks Chalky Butte Angus Ranch.

Since about 1980, the Brooks have taken their yearling bulls to the Bowman Auction Market early.

"We calve early so we can so we can sell these yearling bulls in April, so they can be old enough to breed cows this Summer. If we moved back to calving in April or May we would have to keep them over to November, " said Brooks.

Brooks said calving early allows him to get a better price at the market, but it also means working out in the cold.

"We still have Winter going on, so we have to do it through the corals and through sheds, so it is a lot of extra work," said Brooks.

The calving barn the Brooks use is to keep the calves warm, and they can bond with their mothers, but it requires a lot hard work and hours.

"We check these heifers every two hours. We have a barn that is insulated, and bedded really deep with straw. We put them in there, and some of them we blow dry ,so they don't lose ears or they die, " said Brooks and his daughter Skeeter.

But Skeeter said she is looking forward to some warmer temperatures.

"I do look forward to getting rid of my coveralls. . . less weight to carry around".

Before that happens they will have to prepare for the upcoming Winter storm this weekend.

"We got some extra bedding pushed up in the shed, so all these little calves are warm when it starts hitting," said Brooks.

Calving early isn't for everyone... especially with a storm knocking on our door, but it looks like Bowman could see anywhere from four to eight inches this weekend.