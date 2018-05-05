Dickinson sees smoke, but no fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Some smoke and haze fell upon the city of Dickinson today.

The Dickinson Fire Department said there are no active fires in the area that they are aware of.

They believe the smoke is coming from Theodore Roosevelt National Park in Medora more than 40 miles away.

The park sent out a press release that they would be holding prescribed fires in the park's South Unit on Friday.

In the press release the park also said, "For visitor and firefighter safety", the Scenic Loop Drive will be closed, because "The Donut Hole Prescribed Fire is within the interior of the Scenic Loop Drive in the park’s South Unit".

Theodore Roosevelt National Park was planning on holding prescribed fires in the North Unit near Watford City tomorrow, but instead they will be doing more controlled burning in the South Unit.

Dickinson and some of the surrounding areas might see some more smoke and haze on Saturday.