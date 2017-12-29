Dickinson police detective graduates from the FBI

Detective Sergeant Kylan Klauzer of the Dickinson Police Department has been part of some pretty big cases in his 12 years with the Dickinson Police Department, and his resume just got bigger.

He is now a graduate from the FBI's National Academy Program.

"To be able to do that . . . is something special to me," said Klauzer.

Only four other officers from the Dickinson Police Department have ever been chosen to attend the FBI's National Academy.

"Historically, the DPD has always sent somebody from the investigative unit to attend the National FBI Academy," said Dustin Dassinger, Police Chief for the Dickinson Police Department.

After finishing his eleven week intense training session, Klauzer got to see President Donald Trump at his graduation ceremony.

"The room was electric and you could feel the hair on the person's arm next to you," said Klauzer.

When someone thinks of the FBI, they think of officers who have worked in big metropolitan cities with high crime rates, but Klauzer said the training he received in Dickinson helped prepared him for the academy.

"Big influence was the Dickinson Police Department Administration," said Klauzer.

Dassinger said that officers like Klauzer are "North Dakota tough".

Dassinger also said Klauzer's training will be an asset to the Department going forward.

"Having people that have this training in leadership positions will make our department better, and the city of Dickinson a safer place to live".

Klauzer graduated from the academy with more than 200 officers from across the globe on Dec. 15.