Department of Health updates vaccine requirements for kids

North Dakota's Department of Health announced changes to their immunization requirements for children attending child care and students in grades kindergarten through 12.

Starting January 1st of 2018, the hepatitis B vaccine is required for all children attenting child care in North Dakota.

One dose of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine is now required for students entering 7th through 10th grade. A second dose is required for 11th through 12th.

This protects against meningococcal disease, a serious bacterial infection that can cause meningitis and possibly lead to death or permanent disability within hours of first symptoms.

Students will also be required to receive one dose of the adolescent vaccine that protects against whooping cough, Tdap. That will be for students grades 7 - 12.

Beginning in the next school year, schools will be required to exclude children not compliant with immunization requirements by October 1st, 2018.

Previously, the rule stated children not compliant with school required immunizations would be excluded within 30 days of enrollment. The Department of health says changing that rule to October 1 standardizes the exclusion date.

The Department of Health says these changes are consistent with recommendations by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

All these changes are effective January 1, 2018 and go into 2019.