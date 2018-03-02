Central Michigan shooting: University responds to report of shots fired

Photo: Central Michigan U / Twitter

A Michigan college urged people to avoid a building on campus Friday morning after receiving a report of shots fired. Central Michigan University said a suspect was at large and police advised people in the area to take shelter.

Two people were shot, emergency dispatchers confirmed to CBS affiliate WNEM-TV.

Officials in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, where the campus is located, described the suspect on Twitter as a 19-year-old black male who was about 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was wearing mustard-yellow jeans and a blue hooded sweatshirt and was considered armed and dangerous.

The College of Humanities and Social and Behavioral Sciences at the school urged people on Twitter to avoid Campbell Hall.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

