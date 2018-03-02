Central Michigan shooting: University responds to report of shots fired

Posted: Mar 02, 2018 10:05 AM CST

Updated: Mar 02, 2018 10:05 AM CST

A Michigan college urged people to avoid a building on campus Friday morning after receiving a report of shots fired. Central Michigan University said a suspect was at large and police advised people in the area to take shelter.

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911.

Two people were shot, emergency dispatchers confirmed to CBS affiliate WNEM-TV.   

Officials in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, where the campus is located, described the suspect on Twitter as a 19-year-old black male who was about 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was wearing mustard-yellow jeans and a blue hooded sweatshirt and was considered armed and dangerous.

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911.

The College of Humanities and Social and Behavioral Sciences at the school urged people on Twitter to avoid Campbell Hall.

Please avoid Campbell Hall until we hear more information. We received an emergency alert of shots fired in Campbell Hall.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

