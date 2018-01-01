Words of Wisdom for 2018

Bismarck - This time of year is filled with holiday traditions, and one is looking back before jumping into the new year.

Between verses of Auld Lang Syne, and gatherings of friends and family, Gertie Mettler is taking a moment to remember.

"This is the day that you're living, so why wish your life away, like oh I wish it was spring, or this or that, but live each day, there's always some little moment in that you're going to gleam and feel good about," Gertie Mettler, Minot resident says.

These North Dakotans say no matter how you choose to spend the New Year, it's important to remember and reflect on the year you're leaving behind.

"I look forward to the new year, but more importantly, I look forward to each day," Gertie says.

And with each day, comes a new opportunity to do a little good.

"We can give a person a smile, we can give a person a kind word, and that's what I want to do more, I want to try to make somebody's day a little brighter," Gertie says.

And for Lawrence Mettler, he hopes 2018 is a time where the most vulnerable among us aren't forgotten.

"If this world would only settle their problems, and leave the old people and the young children alone, they're the ones who are going to do the suffering," Lawrence Mettler, Minot resident says.

And with big problems to tackle, everyone can take more time to listen.

"Settle their differences, don't be mad at each other all the time. Get it out so it does good for the people and for the world," Lawrence says.

To make the next year a little better than the one before.

"The future is ahead of you, don't live in yesterday, look forward, and there's always something that's going to brighten your day, or brighten the year," Gertie says.

After 62 years of marriage, Gertie and Lawrence say their New Year's resolution this year is to spread a little kindness wherever they go.