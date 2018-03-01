Wishek man dead after snowmobile accident

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A 32-year-old Wishek man is dead following a snowmobile accident in Idaho.

Wayne Halvorson passed away Febraury 24th in Inland Park, Idaho when his snowmobile went off trail and ran into a tree.

This is the fourth snowmobile death in Idaho this year.

The other three were due to avalanches.