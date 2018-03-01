Wishek man dead after snowmobile accident

Posted: Mar 01, 2018 02:35 PM CST

Updated: Mar 01, 2018 02:35 PM CST

A 32-year-old Wishek man is dead following a snowmobile accident in Idaho. 

Wayne Halvorson passed away Febraury 24th in Inland Park, Idaho when his snowmobile went off trail and ran into a tree. 

This is the fourth snowmobile death in Idaho this year. 

The other three were due to avalanches. 

