Wishek man dead after snowmobile accident
A 32-year-old Wishek man is dead following a snowmobile accident in Idaho.
Wayne Halvorson passed away Febraury 24th in Inland Park, Idaho when his snowmobile went off trail and ran into a tree.
This is the fourth snowmobile death in Idaho this year.
The other three were due to avalanches.
