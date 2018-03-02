Why Physical Books Beat Reading on Tablets

Bismarck - The benefits of reading are too many to count...

It helps with stress, expands your vocabulary, and can help with writing skills-

That's never changed.



What has changed though, is how people read...



Emily Medalen tells us why it can be beneficial - and fun - to get back to basics once in a while.



Now that we have kindles, nooks, and tablets -



Some say reading actual books is a thing of the past.

I spoke with a few bookworms who highly disagree.

We've all heard it time and time again -

Reading has countless benefits.

"It's very intimate, in a way," says Janet Daley Jury, volunteer.

But part of the fun goes beyond getting lost in the storyline...

It's physically touching the book that holds that story within its pages.

"People like that tangible item. You can flip through the pages, you can see where you're at...You hear people loving the smell of the book and the crack when it opens..." says Christine Kujawa, Library Director, Bismarck Public Library.

The used book sale here at the Bismarck Public Library already has 100,000 pounds of donated books.

Those I spoke to said reading with a real book, like this, makes it a little more special than reading on a tablet.

"There's just something about taking that book to bed, or curling up on the couch...no device will give you that pleasure," says Daley Jury.

Daley Jury says it's especially important to give little ones the good old fashioned experience of reading.

"You can't get the same effect of holding a book and reading to a child on a nook."

This used book sale at the public library is one of many like it in the region - and passing along the treasures of a book already read... is the most special part.

"The books that have been used - and well loved - you'll see little notes in there, and it feels like it's an entree into someone's life..." says Daley Jury.



I got to the book sale less than an hour after it started - the sun had barely come up -

And there were already several hundred people there.



The used book sale will be going on at the Bismarck Public Library through Saturday afternoon.

