USDA Secretary coming to North Dakota next week

Sonny Perdue, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture will be in North Dakota next week.

He will visit with local producers to talk about priorities for the upcoming farm bill. They'll also talk about drought assistance and other federal programs impacting farmers.

No word yet on when or where in North Dakota Perdue will be visiting.

This isn't Perdue's first trip to North Dakota. In September of 2017 he sat down with Governor Burgum.

In a statement Hoeven said, "The Secretary’s visit will enable him to hear directly from our state’s agriculture industry about their priorities for the farm bill, as well as how USDA can best help our agriculture industry to overcome challenges ranging from low-commodity prices to drought. These insights will be valuable as we work with the administration to pass a good farm bill with strong crop insurance and counter-cyclical programs to provide our producers with the tools they need to succeed.”