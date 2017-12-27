Three Suspects Caught with Dozens of Stolen Credit Cards

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Bismarck, ND - Three people are arrested and charged with numerous felonies all resulting from a routine traffic stop.

Christina Meyers, and Brandon Christian, both of Wisconsin, and Gerald Adderley were arrested and each charged with 30 felony counts of theft of property.

One misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

An officer was traveling on I-94 and noticed a vehicle did not have a front license plate and the back plate was completely covered with snow.

He pulled them over, found probable cause to search and located two wallets with fourty-six credit cards, five checkbooks, and eight social security cards.



The arresting officer says the property belonged to thirty-two different people.

Each have a 100-thousand dollar cash bond and have been ordered to remain in the state.