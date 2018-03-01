Swimmers beware, Minnesota Lake home to Friday the 13th villain
At the bottom of one of Minnesota's most popular diving sites lies a statue of one an infamous movie villain.
The statue of Friday the 13th's Jason Vorhees is in Crystal Lake, in Burnesville, MN, near the Twin Cities.
The lake is 120 feet deep according to the video posted by Curtis Lahr.
