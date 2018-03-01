Swimmers beware, Minnesota Lake home to Friday the 13th villain

Posted: Mar 01, 2018 12:23 PM CST

Updated: Mar 01, 2018 12:23 PM CST

At the bottom of one of Minnesota's most popular diving sites lies a statue of one an infamous movie villain.

The statue of Friday the 13th's Jason Vorhees is in Crystal Lake, in Burnesville, MN, near the Twin Cities. 

The lake is 120 feet deep according to the video posted by Curtis Lahr.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected