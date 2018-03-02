Student not allowed to attend class following threat at Kidder County
According to the Kidder County Public School District a general threat was made by a student on Thursday, March 1.
The administration at the school became aware of the treat around 7:00 p.m. that night and they determined that the student who made the threat would not be allowed to attend school until a further determination is made.
In a statement the district says, "In response to the many phone calls we have received, I just want to tell everyone that every single day student safety is our paramount concern."
School has not been interrupted and classes are being held today.
