Steer Clear of Snowplows on the Roads

Bismarck - Now that the snow has arrived, the state's D-O-T is making sure highways are clear across the state.

But, snowplows on the road can pose a different danger to drivers than slippery roads.

Emily Medalen tells us how to stay safe in our vehicles this winter.

The Bismarck Police Department says there have already been a few accidents between snowplows and vehicles this winter.

"Don't pass them," says Lt. Jeff Solemsaas, Traffic Commander, Bismarck PD.

Even with below average snowfall this winter, snow plows clearing the roads have already caused a handful of accidents with smaller vehicles in the state.

I spoke with the Bismarck and Mandan police departments about what to keep in mind.

"When you're coming up on a snowplow, it's probably going to be putting off a cloud of snow," says Officer Michael Breid, Mandan PD.

These white outs- sometimes called snow fog- are usually an indicator that a snowplow is in front of you.

"You want to stay back about 100 feet," says Breid.

Lt. Solemsaas says there's usually one reason that these accidents happen. "Usually it's just a lack of patience."

Passing one of these large vehicles is highly discouraged.

"It's not illegal to pass a snowplow, but remember that they do have wings on them that are about 10 feet wide," says Breid.

"If you get in an accident with a snowplow, the snowplow is generally going to win. It's going to cause a lot of damage to your car, and it's just not worth it," says Solemsaas.

ND Century Code defines that if you cause injury to a snowplow driver, or one thousand dollars or more of damage to the snowplow, you can be cited for careless driving - mainly because the snowplow likely didn't see you at all.

"Snowplows don't have the visibility that a car would have. Sometimes they might have to make turns to go other directions to continue clearing roadways. They might do unexpected moves. The safest thing to do is just stay behind them. They will pull over and they will allow you to pass," says Solemsaas.

The number one piece of advice given by both officers is simple.

"Slow down. They are avoidable. Accidents are avoidable in this type of weather," says Breid.



Officer Breid added that while passing regular vehicles on the highways on icy or snowy roads, stay about 10 seconds behind them.

