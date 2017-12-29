Service Dogs Help Out Veterans with Disabilities

They say they're a man's best friend and in this case it's true.

Heidi Werosta tells you how a person's life can be changed with a service dog.

"Fuji bump"... good dog!" --- he can press handicap buttons... open refrigerator doors and can get credit cards off of the floor if you drop them.

Vicki McMahon, Lead Apprentice Trainer, says, "Paws up is for if you're out in the public and you start having an anxiety attack."

Veterans can suffer from night terrors and these dogs are trained to wake up their humans among other tasks.

"Mr. Elliot for example knows PTSD, mobility, and seizure response," says Jenny Brodkorb, Executive Director of Service Dogs for America.

Roughly 70% of applicants are Veteran's and this program makes it all possible due to donations.

Brodkorb says, "Because of people like Veterans that donate, like citizens of North Dakota."

The Service Dogs for America lets the dog pick the human.

Brodkorb says, "We do not assign a dog to a client or applicant we let the dog choose the human. And if you have a dog you understand what that means."

Al Wondersak, Commander of AmVets in ND, says, "They are trained to get between you and me."

There are enough contributions right now to where a Veteran doesn't have to pay, but must go through a two part application process.

Brodkorb says, "All applicants must undergo the two part application process including a review by a medical review board, before being approved to receive a service dog for my organization. Once approved to receive a service dog from our organization then the only wait is scheduling them for their team training."

Brodkorb says "The only wait they have is how quickly they can come get their service dog and start their team training," says Brodkorb.

But in other places- Brodkorb says an average wait time is 2-5 years.

Brodkorb says, "Having someone wait for a service dog seems unfair that'd be like someone telling you that you have cancer, but you can't do anything about it for 5 years."

These dogs help Veterans with disabilities gain comfort once again and North Dakotan's are helping the need.

Wondersak says, "The people of North Dakota, when it comes down to Veterans, its just commendable."

These dogs can learn around 200 commands and once you teach a dog to learn they will learn for the rest of their life.



They do not just cater to Veterans, but anyone who may be in need of a service dog.

Here is a direct link to the Service Dogs for America: http://www.servicedogsforamerica.org/