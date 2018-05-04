Real North Dakotans can pronounce these 7 words
You can always tell when someone is new to North Dakota -- they mispronounce certain city names, historic names or Scandinavian and German dishes.
According to a page at the "Only In Your State" site, you can consider yourself a bonafide North Dakotan if you can correctly pronounce the following seven words:
Kuchen
Minot
Sakakawea
Wahpeton
Fleischkuekle
Lutefisk
Knoephla
Keep in mind, North Dakotans may say these words differently from how they are pronounced in other parts of the country or around the word. The test here is how they are spoken here in the" Peace Garden State."
North Dakota isn't the only place that puts its own spin on words. For example, in Illinois, the city at the southern end of the state is spelled "Cairo."
But it's not pronounced "ky-row," like the city in Egypt. Locals say "care-row," like the Karo syrup.
If you want to hear how a word is pronounced in different places, go to PronounceWiki, a repository of computer voice pronunciations for almost any word you type in at the site.
Here are the pronunciations for the North Dakota words:
Kuchen = "koo-ken"
Minot = "My-not"
Sakakawea = "Sa-kok-a-wee-uh"
Wahpeton = "Wop-a-ton"
Fleischkuekle = "Flysch-kook-la"
Lutefisk = "loot-a-fisk"
Knoephla = "nef-la"
More Stories
-
On this day last year, North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer voted…
-
A burn ban has been in affect most of the day for Burleigh County.
-
The Morton County Board of Commissioners have declared a Fire…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
School social workers announce opening of pantry closet in Dickinson
Dickinson Public Schools is taking steps to make sure no child goes home hungry.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Higher Flood Insurance Rates Delayed
Higher flood insurance rates for people living the the Mouse River Valley in Minot have been delayed.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Healthcare Rally at the Courthouse
On this day last year, North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer voted for the American Health Care Act. It was meant to replace the Affordable Care Act.Read More »
-
N.D. Woman's 22-Year Battle With Lyme Disease
It's springtime in North Dakota. The time when humans and disease-carrying ticks all head outside. And when the two meet - there can be devastating results.Read More »