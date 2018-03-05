Raising North Dakota - Homework

03/05/18 - As a parent, one of my fears is when the day comes that I am not able to help my child with a homework assignment. I know it's bound to happen, and as with most things, times have changed, and education is no exception. So for this weeks Raising North Dakota, I decided to search for some "homework woe" solutions for all parents.

There are two scenarios in particular parents often run into ... A. The subject your child needs help with is not your forte, thus you struggle to help your child, or B. You know how you would get the answer, but your child is frustrated because it's not how they were shown in school. This often turns into frustration and can cause tension between you and your child, so what do you do? While reaching out to a tutor is one possibility, there are a number of options to help you help your child.

"The first thing is going back to that classroom teacher to use the teacher as a resource," said Lana Hanson, 3rd grade teacher. "I would also look at the school curriculm and what the school is using. Also look at the internet, see if there are some sites out there that help support the parents."

Hanson says she is always more than willing to help an involved parent by bringing them into the classroom before or after school to review the assignments.

Another option is to reach out to a local university that has a teaching program, as there are likely a number of teachers-to-be looking for some hands-on experience working directly with kids while they study education.