Gov. Doug Burgum announced North Dakota will participate in the newly created Opportunity Zones Program.

The program is a community development incentive established by the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Opportunity Funds allow U.S. investors holding unrealized gains in stocks and mutual funds to pool their resources in projects located in Opportunity Zones.

It will be focused on rebuilding low-income communities.

Opportunity Zones are defined as low-income census tracts where the poverty rate is 20 percent or greater and/or family income is less than 80 percent of the area's median income.