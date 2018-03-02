Online Chat Room has Parents Concerned

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

An online chat room for kids has Mandan middle school parents concerned. We're putting North Dakota first because parents are going to want to know about this site in particular.

Ryan Leingang; Mandan Middle School Principal: "It would be a site that, as a parent myself, you would not think twice about. The safety aspects of the site are sketchy."

The site he's referring to is kidschat.net. And let me show you just how easy it is for ANYONE to log on and start chatting with kids. And their safety precautions -- there's not many, because the site is unmonitored. If a child feels unsafe, the site tells them to screenshot and report it.

Three in four teens access the internet on cell phones, tablets, and other mobile devices.. and if they use sites like this, they could become a target for online predators.

Ryan Leingang; Mandan Middle School Principal: "Anyone can make up who they are and get information from kids, who they think they're talking to, a potential friend."

Mandan Middle teaches their students to use caution online..

Abby Eckroth, 8th grade, 14: "I think it sounds really wrong because they're just letting kids go on there saying anything that they want."

But kids may not understand how important it is to be careful.

Abby Eckroth, 8th grade, 14: "Kids could get cyberbullied a lot more. It's easier to bully kids with the internet because it's not saying it to their face."

And on a website like this, cyberbullying could be the least of your problems.

Just yesterday the principal posted to their facebook page warning parents about the website.

As new sites that could be a threat to students arise, Mandan Middle Schools makes sure to block them from the campus wifi. Kids can still access the site from their own devices off campus, which is why the principal felt the need to alert parents of the site.

