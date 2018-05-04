Medical, financial issues weighed on Grand Forks mom prior to death
Mother, three children died in apparent murder-suicide
As Grand Forks authorities continue their investigation into what appears to be a murder-suicide involving a mother and her three children, some details are emerging as to issues affecting the family in recent days.
35-year-old Astra Volk and her three children, 14-year-old Tyler Talmage, 10-year-old Aiden Talmage and 6-year-old Arianna Talmage, were found dead in their home Thursday by Grand Forks Police.
A handgun was found at the scene.
Authorities were conducting a welfare check at the request of Lewis and Clark Elementary School officials, where the two youngest children were students.
On April 25th, Astra Volk created a GoFundMe page seeking $1,400 in donations to help with medical bills and Volk's effort to find a second job.
On the GoFundMe page, under a photo of her three children, Volk wrote that she and her two sons, "suffer from mental illness, bi polar, manic depression, autism, etc. we have all been hospitalized for this :(."
She noted she worked full time but that, "my wages have recently been garnished for medical bills. I’m looking for help with 1 months bills to help get on our feet and look for a second job. I am trying to stay positive so I do not end up back in the hospital. We are utilizing food shelf’s to help with funds. Thank you."
No donations were listed at the time the GoFundMe page was shut down.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
