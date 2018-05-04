Investigation continues in deaths of 4 Grand Forks residents

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: KXLN

Grand Forks Police continue their investigation into what appears to be a murder-suicide in Grand Forks, taking the lives of an adult and three children.

In an update on their Facebook page, the police identified the victims as 35-year-old Astra Volk, 14-year-old Tyler Talmage, 10-year-old Aiden Talmage and 6-year-old Arianna Talmage.

Astra Volk is the biological mother of the three children.

All the victims are Grand Forks residents.

According to police, the preliminary indication is that all four victims died of gunshot wounds. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Authorities would not specifically say whether Volk shot her children and herself, saying more work needs to be done before they assign any action or motive to any person that was in the house. However, they did tell reporters on the scene to consider what has been publicly stated: That a gun was found in the house and that police are not looking for any suspects.

"The investigation has not uncovered any ongoing threat to the general public," the police said in a statement. "Preliminary indications are that the incident was limited to the residence where the bodies were found. No one is in custody regarding this incident, and no suspects are being sought at this time. If this assessment changes during the course of this investigation, the public will be updated."

On Thursday, police were asked by school officials to do a welfare check at a residence in the 1000 block of south 12th Street, not far from Lewis and Clark Elementary School. It was during that check that they discovered the bodies.

The two younger children were students at the school.