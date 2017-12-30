Huff Hills celebrates 25 years

It's a special birthday for one popular ski area in North Dakota. Huff Hills is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Shelby Rose took to the slopes to bring you the story.

Just 15 miles south of Mandan rests Huff Hills. First opening it's doors in 1993, the ski and snowboard area continues to bring something that's not typical for this part of the country.

"25 years is a very long time to be in business for anything and especially in our business. So, it's been neat to be able to bring that to the Bismarck-Mandan area for 25 years," said mountain operations manager Andrew Beck.

It's definitely not like those big resorts you see in Montana or Colorado. But Huff Hills has it's own niche that's unique to North Dakota.

Beck added, "We think of ourselves as kind of that bridge between the midwest and the resorts you find out west."

And the riders really seem to enjoy it.

Watford City resident Duncan Worthington said, "I just like being out in the wild with all the nice trees and it's just a good experience to go snowboarding."

Huff Hills opened for the season over Christmas weekend. The warmer temperatures and little snowfall earlier this month wasn't a good combination. But that certainly wasn't the case one year ago.

"Looking back to last year, we had days where we weren't even able to open because of the amount of snow with snow removal on the highways and the access roads and everything. And then you come to this year, and we definitely haven't had the snowfall and we've had the cold temperatures. So, every year is different," said Beck.

Beck says he likes to have a happy medium between last winter and now, but he takes what he can get. They also have a snow-making machine to help them out when needed. Regardless of the weather, Huff Hills serves the local community well.

Beck said, "It's been fun to watch the skiing and snowboarding community grow in Bismarck and Mandan since we opened in 1993. And it just continues to get better and we're very thankful for the level of support we have."

To get your ski or snowbarding fix, Huff Hills is open daily through January 2nd, and every weekend until the winter season passes.



Because of tomorrow's low temps, Beck tells us they might have to shut down the lifts.