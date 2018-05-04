Healthcare Rally at the Courthouse
On this day last year, North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer voted for the American Health Care Act. It was meant to replace the Affordable Care Act.
Today some people rallied against Representative Cramer's decision.
A few concerned citizens spent their lunch hour in front of the courthouse.
They're calling for political awareness and engagement from community members when it comes to healthcare.
Protestor and North Dakota native, Tempe O'Kun says the AHCA particularly affects people with existing medical conditions and the elderly, who he says are a big portion of North Dakota's population.
He adds, "We need to make it so that the people who can't afford health care still can get it because we shouldn't each be one paycheck away from bankruptcy, just because of bad health."
The rally lasted a half hour. Those involved urged that healthcare is an issue that affects all of us.
They say it's not a partisan issue.
